10 Celebrities Who Go All Out For Halloween

From Heidi Klum to Vanessa Hudgens, these stars take Halloween to the next level.

Halloween is right around the corner and the spooky celebrations are in full swing. While the holiday is a fun chance to get dressed up and put up a few creepy decorations, some celebrities take Halloween to the next level. With an unlimited budget, stars are able to go all out with their costumes and decor. Every year, these Halloween-obsessed celebs put in a great deal of time and effort into their holiday plans -- hoping to one-up themselves from the year prior. The result is some over-the-top costumes and unforgettable decor that is sure to provide inspo for years to come!

Read on to find out which stars totally love Halloween…

Heidi Klum is widely considered the queen of Halloween thanks to her over-the-top costumes and iconic annual bash. Each year, Heidi's costumes seem to get more spectacular and are guaranteed to go totally viral. From her realistic Jessica Rabbit getup to the time she dressed up as a giant worm, Heidi says she finds inspiration by thinking outside of the box.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do," Heidi told People. "It just makes me so happy, all these memes, all these funny things that happen from this because ultimately, that's what I want at the end. I want people to smile when they see it or they go, 'Wow, this is crazy. I've never seen something like this.'"

Kim Kardashian goes all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only does she always have an incredible costume, but she also makes sure her decorations are on point. In 2022, her home decor was "skeleton themed" and the spooky setup even included a sea of plaster hands molded out of the hands of her friends and family!

As for Halloween costumes, Kim has nailed them all -- from her Cher outfit to her recreation of Mystique from the X-Men movies to dressing up as a Victoria's Secret angel with her sisters. Only time will tell how she tops herself this year!

Katy Perry has become known for her love of Halloween and her fun costumes through the years. From a Flamin' Hot Cheeto to a fried egg to a human-sized microphone, Katy likes to get creative with her looks. She says she's always on Etsy looking for handcrafted ideas, and when it comes time to put something together, the weirder, the better!

"I like to hit the summary of the year on the head, and it’s very goofy as I go. There's two ways to go, either a little bit slutty or a little bit weird, and I always tend to lean weird," she told Vogue in 2021.

Neil Patrick Harris and his family are very serious about Halloween! The actor, along with his husband David Burtka and their twins Harper and Gideon, go all out when it comes to the costumes. Every year, they share snaps of their coordinated looks, which have included the stars of Star Wars, iconic artists, the cast of Willy Wonka, and, most recently, some of the most recognizable fast food mascots.

"I make it a point in my daily life to encourage people to go do fun things, whether it be theater or magic or adventures. I think Halloween is one of the great adventures every year, so I'm a big proponent of haunted houses and dressing up, and if we can take a picture and encourage people to want to go out and get in the Halloween spirit, then I'm all for it,” he told USA Today.

Beyoncé is very selective about what parts of her personal life she posts on social media, but fans can always guarantee that she'll share her incredible Halloween costume every year. In the past, she's paid tributes to icons like Toni Braxton and Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner -- and she's also gotten her whole family involved in the fun, too.

In 2022, Beyonce recruited her husband Jay Z, their three children, and even her mom to bring The Proud Family to life -- and they looked completely ready for a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon!

Not only has Bette Midler has reached Halloween icon status thanks to her role in Hocus Pocus, but she also helps to host the annual Hulaween party to celebrate the spooky season. For the bash, Bette steps out in her Halloween best, and in 2016, she even revived her Hocus Pocus character by dressing up as Winifred Sanderson!

"Winifred Sanderson flies in to Hulaween! Says thanks to everyone who made it such an electrifying evening!!" Bette wrote on Instagram.

Rihanna has been known to have some pretty epic Halloween costumes through the years. From a weed fairy to a gangster zombie, Rihanna gets creative with her Halloween attire. One year, she even gathered a group of gal pals to dress up as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

While she seems to have skipped the spooky holiday in 2022, the year prior, she got decked out as rapper Gunna in his viral New York Fashion Week outfit. The costume got Gunna’s approval, who commented, "Nawww U OVERLY WON," before changing his Instagram profile photo to one of Rihanna in costume.

Vanessa Hudgens is a lover of all things spooky so it only makes sense that she's a big fan of Halloween. For Vanessa, Halloween begins in September, and she uses every chance she gets to dress up. In 2020, Vanessa got decked out as a witch, an elf, Catwoman, and Satine from Moulin Rouge, all before the big day. She then topped it all off with a detailed Black Widow spider costume. For the 2023 Halloween season, Vanessa has so far hit up a frightful garden in LA, carved pumpkins -- and is sure to come up with even more spooktacular costumes.

Paris Hilton considers Halloween her favorite time of the year, and it truly shows! The entrepreneur says that Halloween reigns supreme for her because she loves "playing dress up" -- and through the years, she's racked up a ton of costumes. From Captain Marvel to Sailor Moon to Tinkerbell, Paris has done it all. While reflecting on her looks from years prior, Paris listed her rising phoenix, Playboy bunny, and "sliving gladiator" costumes as some of her favorites.

Hailey Bieber has emerged as a rising star of Halloween in Hollywood as of late. In the past few years, Hailey has stepped out in some super detailed costumes, including four very accurate Britney Spears looks in 2021. Hailey not only recreated Britney’s outfits from the "Baby One More Time," "Crazy," and "Slave 4 U" music videos, but she also perfectly paid tribute to her iconic Rolling Stone magazine cover.