Amazingly Obscure Halloween Costumes Go Viral Thanks to 'I Hate Gay Halloween Parties' Meme

Twitter

A slew of obscure Halloween costumes went viral over the weekend as members of the LGBTQIA+ community shared photos of their completely random looks.

A new Halloween trend has begun thanks to a viral meme making the rounds on X (née Twitter).

The "I hate gay Halloween parties" meme caught fire over the weekend after several users started posting their obscure Halloween costumes to the platform, with members of the LGBTQIA+ community opting for less obvious costumes this spooky season highlighting their random looks.

Prefaced with the mantra, "I hate gay Halloween parties," social media users all over shared their obscure getups, including an attempt at Jennifer Lawrence on the hot wings-themed interview show, Hot Ones, Lady Gaga in her recent commercial for the migraine medicine, Nurtec ODT, and someone dressed as a sassy piece of steak, a.k.a. "Big Miss Steak."

"hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you're jennifer lawrence crying on hot ones, what do you— WHAT DO YOU MEAN??," one user wrote, sharing their J.Law-inspired fit.

"I hate gay Halloween parties. What do you mean you're Lady Gaga in the NURTEC ODT migraine medication commercial?," another wrote, sharing a pic of Gaga from the now-iconic commerical.

Another tweeted, "hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you're big miss steak."

The trend quickly caught on, with the hilarious -- and very random -- costumes making their rounds social media over the weekend as Halloween celebrations continue ahead of the holiday Tuesday.

Even Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, got in on the trend, with the actress posting, "I could never hate a gay Halloween party. Too many people dressed like me."

See more LOL looks below:

