Jimmy Kimmel Bizarrely Confronts Diddy with Rumor He Wanted to Fight Will Smith Over J.Lo/Jada Threesome Proposition

NBC / YouTube

"Jimmy, I thought we was friends. Where did this interview just go?" Diddy said, visibly upset, after his late night TV appearance took a wildly awkward turn

It's all love, and maybe a little bit awkward.

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday to promote his new album, The Love Album, but it was his love life that took center stage.

After discussing his new project, Kimmel asked the rapper about a decades-old rumor about his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Diddy and Lopez were first linked in 1999, and their relationship was blasted all over the tabloids, with the couple continuously making headlines before parting ways in 2001.

The rumor in question had to do with J.Lo and another famous power couple at the time, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who per Kimmel, allegedly propositioned the "Jenny From the Block" singer for a threesome.

"Speaking of love," Kimmel said interrupting Diddy as he spoke about his new Love album. "I saw a guy on the internet the other day. He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?"

Diddy responded with a long pause, staring down Kimmel before finally saying, "Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here. No."

"It's all about love though. That's not true?" Kimmel said in reply, creating even more awkwardness and visible puzzlement on Diddy's face.

"You really heard that?" Diddy asked.

"Yeah, yeah, I watched it on the internet." Kimmel deadpanned and quickly added, "You're telling me I can't believe everything I read?"

"I don't know what you're talking about," Diddy shrugged. "Jimmy, I thought we was friends. Where did this interview just go?"

Getting back to the music, The Love Album, the 53-year-old's latest project -- which dropped last month -- sees features from Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and more, and is the rapper's fifth studio release.

"All my heart issues I work into my songs. I take pride on being vulnerable about my love life, and so that's why I made an album, called 'The Love Album.' This is about my love life," Diddy shared.

Love isn't just the name of his new album, it's also Diddy's official middle name.

"I changed my name to Sean Love Combs. I'm serious about love, y'all. I'm all in on love. I just decided I'm just gonna be love all the way," Diddy revealed. "I changed my middle name to love. So, Sean Love Combs is my legal name now on my birth certificate and my drivers license."

And it's the name of his baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, who he welcomed with Dana Tran last year.