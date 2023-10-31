Kylie & Kendall Jenner Sizzle As Sugar & Spice from Batman Forever For Halloween

Instagram

In addition to dressing up as Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar's characters from the 1995 comic book film, the sisters also recreated a scene from Mean Girls in a hilarious TikTok video.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner may have just won Halloween!

For Halloween 2023, the sisters dressed up as Sugar and Spice from the 1995 film, Batman Forever, embodying the characters played by Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar respectively, with Kylie posting the photos on Instagram.

As shown in the sizzling pics, Kendall, 27, stunned as Sugar, rocking a short, platinum blonde wig, a white corset with lacy stockings, paired with a gauzy white robe with feathered trim. Kylie, 26, meanwhile, slayed in a black leather corset covered in skulls, black leather gloves, and a spiked choker. The reality star also donned a red and black wig.

And the sisters looked like stepped right out of the film! See the epic photos in pics, below.

Getty

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie also recreated a scene from Mean Girls in a hilarious TikTok video, which Kylie shared to her profile.

The two used audio from the Halloween party scene, with Kendall playing Karen and Kylie portraying Cady.

"Hey," Kylie says, lipsyncing the sound, to which a shocked Kendall spills her drink, and replies "Why are dressed so scary?"

Kylie's Cady then responds, "It's Halloween.

For Halloween weekend, Kendall also dressed up as Marilyn Monroe, rocking a platinum blonde wig and black turtleneck. The model shared a series of photos of herself in her costume on Instagram, captioning her post, "happy birthday mister president."

As Kendall and Kylie's other sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker transformed into Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice, while Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West dressed up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless.

Check out their costumes in the pics, below!

