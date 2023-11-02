Kim Kardashian FaceTimes Rob's Ex Adrienne Bailon As North & Penelope Dress Up As Cheetah Girls

Instagram

Kim Kardashian made Halloween extra special for her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick when the girls and their friends dressed up as the Cheetah Girls.

As shown in a photo the reality star shared to social media on Wednesday, Kim FaceTimed The Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon, revealing the actress North, 10, Penelope, 11, and their pals on the phone as they rocked their Cheetah Girls costumes.

In the shot, Adrienne posed for a photo on the FaceTme call, while North, Penelope, and her friends did the same. The cute screenshot was one of the several photos Kim shared of her daughter, nice, and pals dressed as the girl group.

The Kardashians star also included the FaceTime photo in a carousel of Halloween pics she posted on Instagram. Adrienne -- who dated Kim's brother, Rob Kardashian, from 2007 to 2009 -- commented on the Instagram post.

"SO CHEETAHLICIOUS! 🐾 i love these girls… And waking up to this was so special 💕Chuchi for life! Lol," she wrote, referring to her character, Chanel "Chuchie" Simmons.

The Cheetah Girls premiered on the Disney Channel in 2003. In addition to Adrienne, the musical film also starred Raven-Symoné, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams. It spawned two sequels, The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006) and The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008). Adrienne reprised her role in both.

Meanwhile, North, Penelope, and their pals filmed several TikToks in their costumes, including two clips of the group dancing to "Amigas Cheetahs" from The Cheetah Girls 2.

North's Cheetah Girls costume was just one of the four she wore for Halloween this year. She also dressed up as Dionne Daveport from Clueless, opposite Kim, who was Cher Horowitz from the film. North also transformed into Princess Tiana from the Disney film The Princess and the Frog for the holiday. Meanwhile, for her first Halloween look, the young reality star drew inspiration from her dad, Kanye West, dressing up as the "Dropout Bear" from the rapper's 2007 album, Graduation.

In addition to North, Kim also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye.

Adrienne, meanwhile, has been married to Israel Houghton since 2016. The couple share a son, Ever, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August 2022.

