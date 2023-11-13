Mario Lopez Mocks Tristan Thompson's Cheating Comments

Getty

The Access Hollywood host reacted to the NBA player talking with Kourtney Kardashian about cheating on her sister Khloe

Mario Lopez dragged Tristan Thompson over the weekend for some comments he made about cheating.

A preview clip from an upcoming The Kardashians episode showed the NBA player talk about stepping out on Khloe Kardashian. The moment went viral, with not only reshares and stitches of the video, but was also given extensive meme treatment.

The quotes given the most coverage was a comment Thompson made to Kourtney in the upcoming episode, admitting to her: "When I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day."

It was these words that really piqued Lopez's interest, inspiring him to not only reshare a media outlet's post about it but also provide his own mocking commentary.

"'When I cheat,'" Mario wrote. "My guy saying it like it's a weekly occurrence. Hahaha".

“When I cheat.” My guy saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha pic.twitter.com/KZs609lmK3 — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 10, 2023 @mariolopezviva

While the teaser did not reveal the entire conversation Tristan had with Kourt, the rest of the preview seemed to show him attempting to make amends with more members of the Kardashian family -- including Kylie Jenner -- for how his behavior affected them over the years.

The episode is set to drop this Thursday on Hulu, so stay tuned.