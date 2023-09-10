Kylie Jenner Makes Rekindled Friendship with Jordyn Woods Official with Surprise TikTok

TikTok

Former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, who had a falling out over Tristan Thompson drama, had been hanging out privately for more than a year before they were first spotted out publicly in July.

It's officially official. For the second time in as many months, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been spotted out in public together -- but this time, Kylie outed their rekindled friendship herself with a new TikTok video.

A fan had caught the former best friends shopping at Acne Studios in a video that went viral, but Kylie shut down all speculation by sharing her own edited video of their shopping experience together.

Her video mostly focused on the store displays -- it's a partnership! -- and herself, but Jordyn was clearly visible at the end and in one sequence midway through where she's standing alongside Kylie. It's the first time either has publicly confirmed that they've rekindled their friendship.

They were first spotted out together in mid-July when they were heading for a sushi restaurant, per photos posted by The Daily Mail. Neither responded at the time about the photos.

The falling out between the women dates back to 2019 when Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Jordyn denied any hooking up, but did admit that he'd kissed her.

As reported by TMZ, Khloé never put any restrictions on Kylie's relationship with Jordyn, despite the baby-daddy drama of it all. Nevertheless, Kylie did cut Jordyn out of her life at that time. Now, though, it looks like things have changed.

In 2021, Khloé said during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion that she didn't "have any grudge against Jordyn." She said she believes "people make mistakes, people live and they learn."

"I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles."

It was during this frank discussion that Khloé made it clear she would have no issue with Kylie rekinlding her own relationship with Jordyn. The two had been best friends since 2012.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods spotted shopping together pic.twitter.com/dsPaxXlJYi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023 @PopCrave

"My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual," she said. The reality star also argued that if she could allow Tristan back into her life, "I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

At the time, Kylie said she felt caught in the middle between her best friend and her loyalty to her sister and family. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing," she said. "When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."