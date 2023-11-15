Vinny Guadagnino Shows Off Swanky NYC Apartment for MTV's Cribs (Exclusive)

MTV's Cribs

The Jersey Shore star gives a tour of his Soho home, equipped with a Peloton, golden popcorn trophies and what he calls "the most important thing you need when you reach 30."

Vinny Guadagnino's New York City digs are a far cry from the OG Jersey Shore house!

The reality TV star reportedly dropped $3.43 million on the Soho apartment last year and was seen moving into the swanky pad on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. On the new season of MTV's Cribs, Vinny gives the show a more in-depth tour of the three-bedroom home, which he shares with his pooch, Tita.

"Welcome to the crib, my New York City home," Vin says in this sneak peek video, before showing off his kitchen.

"I love to cook, they call me the Keto Guido and I do a lot of cooking here. I needed a huge counter space, you can cook four steaks on here," he explains. "Everything I have is like super minimal. I don't like having anything exposed."

"And, in order to make this magic happen in the kitchen, you need a fire fridge," he continues, before showing off what's inside of his. "You have eggs, milk, butter. Don't tell anybody, I am the Keto Guido, but there is a little multigrain bread in here in case I get crazy. I live in New York, right, so once in a while, I get hangovers. Gotta keep the Pedialyte on deck!"

He also reveals his most prized possession.

"The most important thing you need when you reach 30 years old: An air fryer," says Vin. "I make everything in here. I can put this shoe in the air fryer and it will be delicious."

While that's where the sneak peek video ends, TooFab has also obtained photos highlighting the rest of the home -- which includes a workout room with Peloton, bathroom with marble soaking tub and a pair of golden popcorns from MTV prominently displayed.

The new season of Cribs kicks off tonight on MTV, with stars including Amanda Seales, Atsuko Okatsuka, Bobby Berk, Dita Von Teese, Emelia Hartford, Gus Kenworthy, Jenna Jameson, Kaila Novak, Margaret Cho, Martha Hunt, Mena Suvari, Rumer Willis, Taye Diggs, Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox all showing off their homes in upcoming episodes.