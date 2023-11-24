Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spend Thanksgiving Together Amid Separation

Getty / Instagram

The family get together comes after Umansky and the 'RHOBH' star announced they were separating in July, following 27 years of marriage.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky put on a united front for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a video shared to Richards' Instagram Stories Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a look at her family's Thanksgiving festivities -- which included a reunion from the friendly exes, who announced their separation in July after 27 years of marriage.

The quick clip, which began with Richards showing off the pair's three German Shepard dogs, sees Umansky chatting with a friend at their kitchen island.

The Dancing with the Stars alum also shared a video to his own Story, during which he and Richards show off their Thanksgiving spread.

Instagram

"Okay! The turkey has been cut," Umansky says in his selfie-style video, before asking Richards to lift up the lids of their buffet containers to unveil a host of delicious side dishes -- including mashed potatoes, candied yams and more. "Can you lift up the turkey? Oooh. We're good!"

While the pair are indeed separated, the Thanksgiving together comes as no surprise, as Richards recently revealed that she and Umansky would be celebrating the holidays together, telling E! News earlier this month, "We'll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine."

Richards, who parents daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, with Umansky, added, "You know what, when you really do love someone that much, you don't just, it doesn't just go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."

Umansky recently spoke on the speculation surrounding his relationship during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the media coverage and public interest in his split with Richards, blasting the "BS that's out there."

Umansky didn't hold back sharing his true feelings, telling everyone to "take a hike and f--k off" until he, himself, knows what's happening in his marriage.

"What my life looks like right now is insane," Umansky told podcast hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick. "It's out of control the amount of stories that are coming out on a daily basis about, you know, everybody wants to know what's going on with my marriage. Like, I do too."

"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," he added. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated, that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen. And the tabloids right now, they want to write a story about it every single day and I get calls and I get stopped and I'm like, 'Guys, it's just not happening that fast.' When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f--k off, pardon my language."