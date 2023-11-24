Viral Grandma Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton Spend 8th Thanksgiving Together

Instagram

The pair, who have been keeping up the Thanksgiving tradition since 2016, were joined this time by an Airbnb guest.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton rang in another Thanksgiving together!

The pair celebrated the holiday alongside each other for the eighth straight year, after a texting mishap in 2016 sparked their unlikely friendship.

While Dench and Hinton have been spending the holiday together ever since -- sometimes accompanied by other friends or family members, including Dench's late husband, Lonnie -- this year, they were joined by a special guest from Airbnb.

Identified as Arseni in an Instagram post by Dench, the viral "Thanksgiving Grandma" thanked the special guest for staying with her and Hinton Monday night as part of an Airbnb promotion to book a stay at Dench's home in Prescott, Arizona, and join them for the festivities.

"Our year 8 selfie 🧡 Thanks for staying with us, Arseni, and for being part of the good in the world this holiday season #airbnbpartner," she added in her post.

Hinton also marked the occasion with a post of his own Wednesday, tweeting, "That's a wrap on Thanksgiving year 8! Thankful for the connections we made hosting our first @airbnb guest 🧡."

The one-night stay for two guests was priced at $16, a nod to the year Dench and Hinton spent their first Thanksgiving together.

As part of the stay, Arseni got the chance to eat a Thanksgiving meal with the pair, partake in fun activities like playing board games, watching movies, and join in on Dench and Hinton's annual Turkey Day selfie.

The tradition began eight years ago, when Dench was attempting to text her grandsons but mistakenly sent a message to Hinton -- who after chatting with the Dench, ended up taking a seat at her holiday table.

Since then, Dench and Hinton have shared more than just the annual holiday meal. They've gone on trips to a pumpkin patch, watched the Super Bowl together, and even appeared on a game show side by side.