5-Year-Old 'Disemboweled,' Parents Murdered; Person of Interest Says He 'Did Something Bad,' 'Killed Somebody'

Facebook/Getty

Cops believe the 19-year-old son of one of the victims was babysitting his younger brother before the child, his own father and the boy's mother were killed with a knife and kitchen pot.

Graphic details have emerged following the triple murder of a 5-year-old child and his two parents, who were all found dead in their Bronx apartment building earlier this week.

The bodies of Jonathan Rivera, his girlfriend Hanoi Peralta and the couple's child, Kayden Rivera, were all discovered Sunday morning; the father in the building's first-floor hallway, the other two inside the apartment, all dead from stab wounds.

On Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny identified Rivera's 19-year-old son, Jayden Rivera, as a person of interest in the case, claiming he was babysitting his half-brother while the boy's parents were on a date night before the slayings.

Kenny said neighbors heard someone screaming the Lord's Prayer in Spanish, as well as a man and woman screaming, around 2am on Sunday morning. Another neighbor also said he heard men yelling around 11pm.

Authorities weren't called until hours later -- around 6:20AM -- and that's when they found Rivera in the hallway, before discovering Peralta in a bedroom and the 5-year-old boy on an air mattress "disemboweled," said Kenny.

"It appears that after they were stabbed, the victims were beaten with [a] pot to the point that it was dented," he added, saying a small knife and dented pot were found at the scene.

Kenny also told press Jayden told his mother he was "hearing voices" before the stabbings, and reiterated he was hearing them when he returned home from his father's apartment. He also allegedly told his mother "he thought that Mr. Rivera and Ms. Peralta were going to hurt him."

Per ABC 7, police said Jayden's mother called an ambulance and he was admitted to the psych ward of the Westchester Medical Center. According to Kenny, while there, the teen told staff he "did something bad and that he had killed somebody."

Police also found bloody clothing and a pair of sneakers matching bloody footprints at the crime scene inside his mother's apartment.