Man Fears He Went Too Far After Girlfriend Faked Life-Threatening Emergency to Test His Commitment

Getty Stock Image

19 hours after his original post the man provided an update with a twist that may or may not surprise you

A man has taken to the internet for advice after he passed a bizarre test of his commitment.

The post, which was shared to an anonymous forum, garnered thousands of responses from the Reddit community.

While some gently chastised him for his response, the majority were fixated on the test itself.

Read on to see exactly what happened -- and the responses it provoked.

AITA for calling my girlfriend a bitch for lying about an emergency to test my commitment?

The man begins by explaining he and his girlfriend are the same age and have been dating for several months.

"My girlfriend (29 F) Andrea and I (29 M) have been together for a few months now," he writes. "Everything had gone smoothly until yesterday, when she pulled off a ridiculous stunt."

He went on to describe the elaborate lie she concocted.

"She called me late at night to say that she's seriously injured/having panic attacks and that no one else is with her as her parents are out (which was true, they were out)," he recounts, seeming to note that the woman still lives with her parents. "She said that she's also got some chest pain and she thinks that she's dying, and that she's in a really bad state and can hardly [breathe] (she was heaving while she spoke). She begged me to help her (said that she's already called 911 but that she also wanted to let me know), and I was shocked."

Unfortunately I've heard about a few TikTok trends of online couples 'testing' their partner with bullshit like this."

OP, of course, immediately makes his way to her: "I took my car to rush towards her house, and it was only after reaching that I found out that she was joking about it."

"She met me joyfully and said that she only wanted to see how 'committed' I am during an emergency as that's an essential part of a relationship or something," he claims she told him.

"I lost my temper and asked her what the f--k her problem was. She said that she was just 'testing' me and I got pissed off," he admits in the post. "I called her a 'f--king bitch' and told her that I did not deserve to be treated like trash and made use of like that."

"She was crying [...] saying that she only wanted to check whether I am a good fit and that I overreacted," he went on to describe. "I left the house immediately and haven't talked to her since. She's been texting me, but I just ignored her."

He ended the post, asking: "AITA?"

Right or Wrong? Reddit Decides

Redditors declared him NTA (not the a-hole), however, some called him out for name calling.

"Namecalling isn’t cool but in this situation, it’s understandable," one popular comment read.

While another theorized: "Unfortunately I’ve heard about a few [TikTok] trends of online couples 'testing' their partner with bullshit like this. Perhaps she got inspired by this 'trend'. If I were you, I would run. She just showed you a holy red flag."

One comment, garnering over 14K upvotes, advised: "NTA. Run! She intentionally put you in a state of panic, causing you to drive in that state of panic, which is a recipe for disaster. An accident waiting to happen."

"You need to focus on the fact that she never gave your feelings any thought at all," the concerned Redditor continued. "She didn't dismiss your feelings. To dismiss your feelings, she would have had to consider them. She didn't even think about you at all."

"Your panic was what she was looking for. It made her happy. It made her laugh. That's how sociopaths feel," they concluded. "If you were killed in an accident on your way to her, it would have been a home run for her."

Despite all of the advice to "run for the hills" in the comments, OP came back the next day with a predictable update.

'She's Shown Herself to be Regretful'

Nineteen hours after his original post, the man came back to Reddit with some news.

"After talking to her about it, I have decided to give her a second chance," he explains in the update. "She's apologized a lot and promised to never do that again. [I'll] be more careful, of course, and I won't be trusting her blindly."

"But I have thought that I'd give her one chance," he concludes, "especially since she's shown herself to be regretful."