Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Deliver Oscar-Worthy Housewives Reenactment: Watch!

Getty

In addition to delivering a rousing Housewives re-enactment on 'WWHL' Monday, the co-stars also revealed their celeb crushes, dished on their best performances, and shared stories of a few awkward run-ins.

And the Oscar goes to...

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman delivered the performance of a lifetime Monday during their appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The May December co-stars stepped into the Bravo playhouse to re-create a scene from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which sees Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow come to whispered blows as they trade insults at Whitney Rose's sound bath event.

Highlights from the hilarious WWHL moment include Julianne, as Monica, telling Natalie, "Lisa! You're like a little tramp stamp, you beg for attention everywhere you go."

To which Natalie, as Lisa, shot back, "If this is what mediocre looks like, I am so happy being mediocre."

I truly cannot stop thinking about Lisa and Monica’s fight during Whitney’s sound bath. Instant canon. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/ByAbE0u4RL — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 9, 2023 @gibsonoma

The A-list actresses received a huge applause from the studio audience at the scene's end, with host Andy Cohen adding, "I have to say, the text was better than I thought on that."

"It was pretty strong," Julianne added, with the Black Swan actress nodding in agreement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The moment even caught the attention of Monica and Lisa, with Monica commenting on a clip of the re-enactment shared to Instagram by Cohen and WWHL, writing, "OMFFFGGGGG. SHUT UUPPPP😩😩😭😭😂😂😂," and Lisa re-posting several clips of the scene to her Instagram Stories.

Elsewhere in the episode, during a game of Agree or Disagree, the topic of roles they actually won an Oscar for came up, with both Natalie and Julianne disagreeing when Cohen put up the prompt, "I consider the role for which I won my Oscar to be my best performance to date."

Natalie, who won Best Actress for Black Swan in 2011, told Cohen it was her Oscar-nominated performance in Jackie that she thought to be her best work.

"I felt like Jackie was a big one for me," she said of the 2017 biopic. The Oscar that year ended up going to Emma Stone for La La Land.

Julianne, meanwhile, who took home the trophy for Still Alice in 2015, pointed to her performance in the 2002 drama, Far From Heaven, for which she was also nominated but lost to Nicole Kidman for The Hours.

Also during the show, Natalie was asked a viewer question about her Star Wars costar, Hayden Christensen, returning to the franchise, and whether she'd be interested in doing the same.

While Natalie said no one has asked her to return, she did share that she'd be "open to it," if it were to come up.

Touching on her Star Wars days, Natalie recalled an awkward interaction with a then-Prince Charles, when the royal family attended the London premiere of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace back in 1999, who she said asked if she was in the original Star Wars trilogy.

"I was like, 'I'm 18,'" Natalie said with a laugh. "But he was very friendly."

As for their celebrity crushes, Julianne admitted that she was sweet on Robert Redford, while Natalie said her first crush was on the late Patrick Swayze.