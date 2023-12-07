Cole Hauser Claimed He Got Into Physical Fight with Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan...Before Coffee Dispute

Paramount+

Hauser's resurfaced comments about a fight with Sheridan come amid the Yellowstone showrunner's lawsuit against Hauser's coffee company.

This latest Yellowstone drama started long before some of the show's biggest stars ever stepped on set.

Amid the news that Cole Hauser, who stars as Rip Wheeler, son-in-law to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network drama, and show creator, Taylor Sheridan, are in a legal battle, a 2022 Men's Journal interview has resurfaced, which sees the actor recalling an altercation with Sheridan years before the Yellowstone head would end up suing Hauser's coffee company.

In the interview, Hauser looks back on his early days in Hollywood, working alongside several up-and-comers, including Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Sheridan was also reportedly in their circle.

But the pair weren't exactly fast friends. According to Men's Journal, they got into a fight the second time they met.

Hauser did not go into further detail about the altercation, instead playing down the nature of the fight, telling the outlet, "Does a bear s--t in the woods? I've probably been in one on every continent."

He added of fighting, "I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes, I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the s--t out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you'll buy me a Guinness and I'll buy you a Bushmills, and we'll be done. It's kind of what guys do."

Hauser also called Sheridan, 53, "a really intense guy" during a 2020 interview on Ryen Russillo's podcast.

"He's one of those guys who works his a-- off 'til it's over, and when it's over, he likes to have a nice drink and enjoy himself," Hauser said.

The 48-year-old actor's comments come after news broke that Sheridan's Bosque Ranch is suing Hauser's coffee brand, Free Rein.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Texas' federal court in San Angelo Nov. 21 by the ranch against Free Rein, for trademark infringement.

It cited unfair competition and false advertising in the filing.

Per San Angelo Live, the suit claimed that Free Rein uses "a brand mark strikingly similar to Bosque Ranch's registered trademark, potentially misleading consumers."

Hauser isn't the only one to get into it with Sheridan. In fact, the Yellowstone world has been riddled with drama in the last year, with Sheridan and Costner also in the midst of a rumored ongoing feud, which came after Costner left the show last year.

While many rumors swirled about what really went down between the pair, Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter in June, that Costner wanted to leave the show to work on his passion project, an epic Western tentatively titled, Horizon.

"My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct," Sheridan told the outlet. "He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, 'We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],' which we did."

While the showrunner maintained that he still respects Costner as an actor, he said matters between them have become complicated as other people have gotten involved.

"I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone," Sheridan said. "But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting... His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus."

"I sure hope [the movie is] worth it," he added.