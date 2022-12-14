Katie Holmes' Stylist Defends Her Viral Y2K Dress-Over-Jeans Look

Getty

Katie Holmes' personal stylist, Brie Welch, is coming to the actress' defense after she went viral for rocking a Y2K dress-over-jeans look on the red carpet.

In an interview with The New York Times, Welch shared the details behind the "Batman Begins" star's outfit to this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. Holmes rocked the event in a long blue tunic over baggy light blue jeans and sneakers.

The stylist explained they had collaborated on the outfit and the final Y2K inspired look was a blend of her styling and Holmes' personal tastes.

"We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there," Welch said, sharing that sneakers were Katie's idea so she'd be comfortable enough to dance all night.

She added, "On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!)."

Welch further doubled down on her defense, and claimed the "Dawson's Creek" alum was "more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later."

The stylist also took to Instagram to share the article on her Story. She also pointed out that the dark navy tunic was in fact a top not a dress. Holmes also reposted Welsh's post on her own Instagram Story.

Katie's look had the internet divided with some fans praising the actress for bringing back the early 2000s and others who wanted to keep the door closed on the era's fashion.

"This trend reared its ugly head years ago and honestly how dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring it back," a user tweeted.

Another person praised the actress for her fashion choices, "Katie Holmes single handedly trying to bring back the mid2000s Disney red carpet aesthetic, and good on her. Good on her."

"Please for the love of goddess keep this era of fashion in the archives," a fan begged for the Y2K fashion to stay away. "Love Katie Holmes… but I detest this cursed red carpet era."

