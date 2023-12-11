Kat Dennings Married Andrew WK In Backyard Wedding and the Photos Are Stunning

Getty

Dennings made her own flower arrangements and ceremony arch for the DIY affair, which was attended by only around 15 people -- including Macaulay Culkin.

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings tied the knot with Andrew W.K. in one surprisingly understated -- but still completely gorgeous -- affair.

The two got married last month at their home in Los Angeles, with Dennings telling Vogue just how hands-on she was with planning just about everything for the ceremony.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way," she revealed. "I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days."

As for why they decided to said their "I dos," the idea of having a "small home wedding was too cozy to resist," after the pair also proposed to each other "at the exact same moment" inside her kitchen just three years ago.

"Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything," quipped the Thor star.

Because she's a "very pale person," Dennings said that finding a traditional wedding white was a tough order. In the end, she wore a "deep ivory" Alexander McQueen gown and even did her own hair and makeup on the big day.

As the wedding fell just a month and a half after her father's death, Dennings' mother walked her down the aisle. In total, there were only 15 people in attendance, including both Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song (pictured in the carousel above).

"There wasn't a dull moment," she told Vogue. "It was exactly what we wanted in the end."

After Dennings shared some of the stunning wedding portraits to social media, her comments were flooded with messages of congratulations from her celebrity friends.

"There's that gooorg wifey🔥🔥🔥" wrote 2 Broke Girls costar Beth Behrs.

"Congratulations! You are both radiant!" wrote Christina Hendricks, while Zooey Deschanel added, "😍😍😍." Her WandaVision costar Teyonah Parris also wrote, "Aaaaaaahhhh CONGRATULATIONS, beautiful!! 🖤🖤🖤."

"Absolutely stunning!!! Could not be happier for you two!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" commented Rachael Leigh Cook, before Christina Ricco commented, "CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 💕 🎉♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."