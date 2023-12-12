Why Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Have Sparked Marriage Rumors

Getty

The couple -- who have been romantically linked since 2018 -- confirmed their engagement in January 2022.

Nearly two weeks after Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song made a rare public appearance for the former's Walk of Fame ceremony, the couple has sparked marriage rumors.

On Monday, Vogue released photos from actress Kat Dennings' wedding to Andrew W.K., and one shot featured Culkin, 43, and Song, 35, in an embrace, with the image revealing the latter's left hand, including her two diamond rings. The actress can be seen wearing her engagement ring with what could possibly be a wedding band on top of it. However, Culkin was not sporting a wedding band.

Per Vogue, Dennings' nuptials took place last month. When Song stepped out for Culkin's Walk of Fame ceremony on December 1, AKA after Dennings' wedding, she was only wearing her engagement ring.

The couple has yet to address the marriage rumors. TooFab has reached out to their reps for comment, but has not heard back.

Culkin and Song have been romantically linked since 2018. The pair, who have remained intensely private about their life together, welcomed their first son in April 2021. In January 2022, they confirmed their engagement and welcomed their second son that December.

Culkin and Song's sons made their first public appearance at the former's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where the child actor turned film star received a star on the Walk of Fame.

The Home Alone actor praised Song during the ceremony, telling the crowd of friends and fellow celebs, "Lastly, but not least, I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known," he shared.

A few days later, the couple gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship, sharing gorgeous shots from a new photoshoot, which sees the Culkin and Song lit by a sepia-tone hue as they pose in a '70s-style bedroom.

Song rocks a light blue slip dress in the shots, while the Home Alone star opts for a floral button-up and pants, later swapping the dress shirt for a more casual white, short-sleeve button up which he wears with a white tank underneath.