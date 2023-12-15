Melissa Joan Hart, 47, Reacts to Going Viral For Playing Grandma in Movie: 'Middle-Aged Witch'

Getty / Lifetime

"I guess now Clarissa can Explain AARP," the actress joked after fans were shocked to learn that she plays a grandmother in the Lifetime movie, 'Would You Kill For Me: The Mary Bailey Story.'

Melissa Joan Hart shared her thoughts after she went viral for playing a grandmother at 47 in a recent movie -- and her reaction was absolutely hilarious.

In the Lifetime original movie, Would You Kill For Me: The Mary Bailey Story, which was released in October, Hart stars as Ella, the grandmother of Mary (Presley Allard) and mother of Veronica (Olivia Scriven). Mary's Allard is said to be only 11, while Scriven's character -- who is based on Priscilla Wyers -- was 16 when she gave birth to her daughter.

MISERY LOVES COMPANY 😭



I present, Melissa Joan Hart as granny! pic.twitter.com/wUN8UgggLH — Virginia Brasch (@Virginia_Brasch) December 13, 2023 @Virginia_Brasch

While the film came out nearly two months ago, it wasn't until this week that the internet learned that Hart, 47, was playing a grandmother in a movie -- and it's safe to say many people could not wrap their heads around it.

"I just saw a clip of Melissa Joan Hart playing a grandmother," a user wrote on x. "Someone hold me I am unwell."

"If Melissa Joan Hart isn't a Teenaged witch, how old are we supposed to be??," a person added, while another fan joked, "Melissa Joan Hart is four years older than me and getting cast as a grandma so I just need to lie down for a minute."

After she went viral, Hart took to Instagram on Friday to weigh in on everyone's reaction to her playing her a grandmother.

"Let me explain.... While I'm proud of my performance in my most recent movie #WouldYouKillForMe, I couldn't be more flattered that people don't think of me as a grandmother (no matter how possible it is at the age of 47)," she wrote.

"It's also refreshing to go viral for my work and not something controversial," she continued, before signing off with a hilarious joke. "I guess now Clarissa can Explain AARP or play the Middle-Aged Witch."

Read on to see some hilarious fan reactions to Hart playing a grandmother in the Lifetime movie.

I just saw a clip of Melissa Joan Hart playing a grandmother



Someone hold me I am unwell — Virginia Brasch (@Virginia_Brasch) December 13, 2023 @Virginia_Brasch

Whoever just put a clip of Melissa Joan Hart playing a grandma in a hallmark movie on my timeline: I hope you fall madly in love with someone who has chronic night sweats — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) December 14, 2023 @cadlymack

Melissa Joan Hart is four years older than me and getting cast as a grandma so I just need to lie down for a minute. https://t.co/DYLImIFdsz — Quenby "is actually Norwegian" Olson (@QEisenacher) December 14, 2023 @QEisenacher

If Melissa Joan Hart isn’t a Teenaged witch, how old are we supposed to be?? pic.twitter.com/Oul7CviqAO — Pretty Corrupt Podcast (@PrettyCorrupt1) December 14, 2023 @PrettyCorrupt1

Melissa Joan Hart's character being called who, what now, I rebuke this https://t.co/Xu2zKivsfE pic.twitter.com/EVHX9XsbWW — LaKeena McGee (@KeenaMcGee) December 14, 2023 @KeenaMcGee

I did not know Melissa Joan Hart was old enough to be my mother. Maybe it’s because I watched Sabrina reruns. https://t.co/OtiaTCplja pic.twitter.com/mcV9pkiXag — ✨ havoc x raven 🎄❄️ (@bitchyhavoc) December 14, 2023 @bitchyhavoc