Nicki Minaj Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to American Idol - And It's a Huge Number!

Bravo

Minaj served as a judge on the singing competition series for it's twelfth season, serving on a panel alongside Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson.

If American Idol wants Nicki Minaj back, they're gonna have to shell out some serious cash.

Minaj appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night where she played a game of Plead the Fifth.

When asked about her brief stint as a judge on American Idol and how much money it would take for her to return to the singing competition series, The Pink Friday 2 rapper was candid, telling Cohen she has a price tag in mind.

"Well, uh...," Minaj says, pondering her answer before saying she'd need a whopping $30 million to return to judge's table.

"30 million?" Cohen asks. "Yeah," Minaj says, still sounding a little unsure.

"Alright, $30 million," the Bravo exec says with a chuckle. "She knows her price. I like it!"

Minaj served as a judge on the twelfth season of the series alongside Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson.

She often clashed with Carey on the show, with the pair making passive-aggressive comments to each other throughout the Season 12 auditions. Before the season even premiered, there were reports that Carey and Minaj weren't getting along on set. TMZ even obtained a video of the two arguing.

Minaj would ultimately depart the show at the end of the season.

Discussing her feud with Carey and her Idol exit, with Ellen DeGeneres in 2013, Minaj said she had heard that Carey didn’t want her on the panel, but she didn't believe it. It was only when they started working together that she "started feeling a little bit of, like, the shade."

Minaj said she "overcompensated by being crazier."