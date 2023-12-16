Kanye West Criticized For Selling $200 Sock-Style Yeezy Shoes in First Post-Adidas Release

Getty

Kanye "Ye" West has revealed his first pair of YEEZY footwear since he was dropped from Adidas last year -- and many fans are not happy.

On Thursday, the rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to unveil the pair of shoes, announcing they're available for presale. The sneakers -- which are called the YZY POD -- are tall, black, sock-like style shoes, and come with a $200 price tag.

"YEEZY debuts the foldable future of footwear, YZY POD," read the screenshot Kanye shared in his post. "Our first product since liberation from Adidas goes on presale today, $200 at yeezy.com. Accept no limitations."

Following his announcement, social media users reacted to the new item on X, with many criticizing Kanye for charging $200 for a pair of shows that look like socks.

"200$ socks ? i better be able to levitate in these," one user wrote.

"What are the samurai shoes Kanye I can design something better than this sleeping," a person quipped, while another joked. "Is it $200 per sock, or do you get a pair?

"Who is paying [$200] for a pair of socks lol," another asked.

Meanwhile, many other fans used the opportunity to express their frustration over the fact that Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's album -- which was said to be released on Friday -- has yet to drop.

"we're not buying a single thing drop the album," a user wrote.

Kanye's announcement comes a little over a year after Adidas terminated their contract with the YEEZY designer. The company cut cut ties with Kanye after his myriad of hateful comments, including one social media post in which he said he was going to go, "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

The company not only discontinued Kanye's line of YEEZY shoes, they also moved up the planned departure of their then-CEO, Kasper Rorsted.

In a statement made at the time, the company said it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," adding. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Earlier this week, Kanye became the subject of controversy once again after he went on a nearly 10-minute explosive rant in Las Vegas, in which he expressed antisemitic remarks.

