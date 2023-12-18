Woman Found Guilty of Brutally Murdering Husband Seen on Doorbell Footage Screaming 'Baby, No!'

Paducah Police Department/WPSD

Cocina Penn claimed the two were running from a robber who killed her husband in the middle of the night, but this security video and the man she was allegedly cheating with both tell a different story.

A woman who claimed she and her husband were attacked by a robber -- who she says killed her other half -- has been found guilty of his grisly murder.

Cocina Penn of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested in October 2022 for the murder of Robert Penn, who was found dead in the street near their home last year. At the time, his wife claimed the two were walking together outside around 3:00AM when they were attacked by a man who took her husband's life in brutal fashion.

According to WPSD 6, "the victim's organs were no longer in his body" and both his hands and head were almost severed from his body. At the time of her arrest, police said they did not believe any male attacker existed, however, and took Cocina into custody, charging her with her husband's murder.

During her trial this month, doorbell footage was shown to the jury in which someone appears to be chased by another person while screaming, "Baby, no! Baby, no!" Witnesses testified the person screaming was Robert.

A man who claimed he was having an affair with Cocina at the time of her husband's murder also testified, claiming she asked him whether he knew anyone who could "bump off" her other half. Text messages between the two were also shown in which she said of her husband, "I hate his ------- guts ... it won't be long. I'm hoping I'll eventually find somebody, you know, you know what I mean. And then he'll be gone."

Prosecutors argued she then took matters into her own hands and killed her husband herself.

"Some strange robber didn't take out his breathing tube, didn't slash his carotid artery, didn't almost decapitate him, didn't take his wrist down to the tissue," Prosecutor Chuck Walter said during the trial. "This is not a 20-year murder, this is not a 30 or 40 year murder. This is life in prison."

Last week, Robert's son Kevin gave an impact statement in which he called his late father his "best friend."

"It's destroyed me personally," he said of his father's murder. "I don't know so much about my other brothers and sisters. I do talk to them, but it's destroyed me, and I'm sure it's destroyed them too."