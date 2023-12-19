Britney Spears Shows Off Home Gym She Accidently Burnt Down in 2020

Getty / Instagram

"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!," Spears shared while posting a pic of the damage.

Britney Spears is looking back at a scary incident at her home in 2020.

Spears took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of her burnt down home gym, which saw a handful of workout equipment, including dumbbells, kettlebells and more burnt to a crisp.

The eerie photo also sees the gym floor covered with dust and part of a mirrored wall destroyed.

"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!," the "Sometimes" singer captioned the post.

Spears opened up about the incident in an April 2020 post, telling her followers that she accidently burnt down the home gym after leaving a couple candles on.

"Yes... I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote at the time.

Spears continued, "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!!"

While she said she was grateful the blaze wasn't any worse, Spears didn't seem too upset about it at the time, adding that she likes "working out better outside anyways!!!!"

She also shared a video of the damage caused by the fire, telling her followers, "I haven't been here in for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and... yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."

It's unclear if Spears' gym is back up and running, but the longtime musician has managed to stay in shape, showing off her fit physique in the dance videos she shares to social media.

From pole dancing to dances with knives and various other props, the "Baby One More Time" singer often turns to dance for both a workout and to relieve stress.

As for her actual fitness routine, Spears revealed she does an ab circuit and weight lifting.