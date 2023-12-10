Britney Spears Reflects on Being Single, Says She's Not Nice to Herself, 'Easily Manipulated'

Instagram

Four months after the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is taking some time to think about what it means to be single, learning about herself, and working toward the changes that she wants to see.

Britney Spears is reflecting on being single for the first time since the end of her conservatorship, and taking the time to learn about herself. The "Toxic" singer opens up about her journey in a lengthy Instagram post four months after the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari.

Asghari and Spears were romantically involved prior to the end of her 13-year conservatorship," which finally came to an end in November 2021. From that moment, she had full control over her life again, but this is the first time she's enjoyed that experience fully alone.

On Saturday night, the artist took to Instagram where she opened up about what it's been like being truly alone with her thoughts, and what's been going through her mind.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It's so weird being single," she captioned her latest post. "I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve."

With that realization, though, came a resolution, with Spears also emphasizing, "I'm definitely changing all that."

She also wrote that she intends to take stock of herself and how she's living her life "to re-evaluate myself and say, 'Is this good for me?'"

Spears went on to note that while she is a woman who likes her routine, she can also admit, "I'm honestly bored, but I'm also scared of a lot of things." At the same time, she feels that the way she live her life has been interfered with for so long, she's grateful that it's fully hers now.

What she's enjoying learning is that "it's okay to be selfish with my life and enjoy it."

She then shared a memory with her mother, Lynne Spears, of visiting nuns at St. Mary's Catholic School when she was younger because they always gave her cookies. She enjoyed the sunshine and beauty of the place.

Now, she gets to reminisce about those happy times with flowers on her balcony. Hilariously, after waxing poetic about the memory and her little garden, Spears had no idea why she had even gone down that path, until she remembered the accompanying image, "🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️."

It's a picture of a nun sipping from a teacup through a straw.

Britney's uplifting memory with her mother comes two days after Lynne made her second trip to Los Angeles to see her daughter. The two have been working on their relationship after years of strain.

According to TMZ, there is a chance their next reunion could be back home in Louisiana for the holidays. "All things are always possible," Lynne told the outlet.

As Britney and Lynne appear to be working on their relationship with lots of phone calls and Lynne even attending Britney's 42nd birthday bash, and Britney and sister Jamie Lynn are working on their relationshipo, the outlet says she's softening toward dad Jamie, who took the brunt of her anger amid the slow end of her conservatorship.

Last week, TMZ reported that Jamie had his leg amputated due to an infection. The limb removal came after five failed attempts to take care of the infection via surgery. Jamie has expressed he harbors no ill will toward his daughter, who may also be ready to offer another chance.