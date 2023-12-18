Jamie Foxx Reacts to Daughter Corinne's Engagement to Boyfriend Joe Hooten -- See Her Stunning Ring!

Getty

Foxx reveals how he reacted when his daughter's now-fiancee "whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you."

Jamie Foxx is one proud papa after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her engagement.

On Sunday, the actor's 29-year-old daughter revealed boyfriend Joe Hooten popped the question -- and she accepted. Sharing images from an engagement photoshoot, in which her gorgeous diamond ring is in full display, Corinne captioned the pictures, "from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️"

The two have been dating since at least 2019, when she first posted photos with Hooten to social media.

After her big reveal, celebrity friends and fans of the Beat Shazam DJ dove into her comments to react to the happy news.

Among those sharing their congratulations were Kerry Washington, Brenda Song, Ashley Graham, Shiela E, Robin Thede and Garcelle Beauvais.

Corinne's father shared a post of his own to celebrate the engagement on Monday morning, reposting the couple's photoshoot while praising the pair.

"@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is ... You care about each others life mental and physical ... and you have each other’s back ... congratulations on your engagement," he began.

"[Joe] when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul," he continued, before addressing his daughter directly. "And [Corinne] you have ... and have always had a special place in my heart ... you deserve love abundantly ... so again congratulations you too ... can't wait to walk you down that isle."

He added that his daughter has "a great soul" in her new fiancé, concluding that he loved the both dearly and already has his "tissues ready" while crying tears of joy. "We love you Dad!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" Corinne wrote in the comments.

The news comes after a trying year for Foxx and his family after, back in April, the actor "experienced a medical complication" and was hospitalized for a severe, yet undisclosed medical emergency. Foxx was discharged in May.

In July, Foxx shared a video to Instagram, in which he broke his silence on his medical emergency, revealing his condition became so severe that he didn't know if he was "going to make it through."

"I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he continued.

"You know, I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie television show," added Foxx. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."