Captain Jason Chambers Reveals What Really Went Down with Lala Kent and RHOM's Adriana de Moura (Exclusive)

Captain Jason Chambers is setting a few things straight about his love life.

The Below Deck: Down Under star recently spoke with TooFab, where he cleared up some BravoCon headlines, and shared where he stands with Lala Kent and Adriana de Moura.

"I wouldn't say flirty," Chambers said of his interaction with the Vanderpump Rules star, which was shared to social media during the 3-day convention. "Leading into it, there was a few innuendos from Aesha [Scott] with Andy [Cohen] on Watch What Happens Live, and I did just stir the pot a little bit, but that's just my humor."

He continued, "I did meet her. She seemed lovely. I don't really know any of the Bravolebs, because I don't watch the shows that much, but it was good meeting them all... media went a little bit frenzied just with a few little comments, but that was about as far as it was."

As far as his run-in with the Real Housewives of Miami mainstay, Chambers did confirm that the pair did in fact lock lips, like Moura claimed during BravoCon, but said the rendezvous was for more platonic than the reality star portrayed it to be.

"Yes, I was in Miami. I went out. Adriana kind of insinuated I come on to the Housewives of Miami show, that's not me, I didn't want to do it," Chambers shared. "So, we did catch up. We did have a dinner. It was nice, it was fine, it was very platonic. And yes, there was a kiss goodnight to say goodbye, and that was about it."

"I think there was a lot more insinuated to try and create a little drama from the other side," he added.

While he could definitely take his pick from the Bravoverse after earning the nickname, "Captain Cutie," Chambers isn't look to the world of reality TV to find his soulmate.

"First and foremost is my daughter, then the career. Trying to find someone else to fit into my relationship status is very difficult, so definitely not going to find someone over in America, because I live in a different world over here," Chambers explained. "I don't think I'll be matching up with anyone that's pretty busy over in America doing the reality side of things."

That coupled with his more "get your hands dirty" lifestyle, makes his ideal partner less likely one to be found shopping designer duds, and more likely on the water alongside him, looking for their next adventure.

"I think my sort of person's more adventurous and out of the box," he added.

While Chambers has been the hit of BravoCon two years running, he's not exactly used to the attention, telling TooFab, it doesn't really impact his day-to-day life till he's in the United States.

"Well, I live in the Philippines and Bali, so I would not say that I'm all over it until I hit America, and then it is a little bit of a shock," Chambers admitted. "But look, it's part of the entertainment side of it, and it's totally different than what I'm used to just working on a boat."

"But I get in, a little bit humbled, a little bit embarrassed, but enjoy the entertainment side of it and get to meet everyone and then get out and go and live remotely in the Philippines," he continued.

As for what's next for the Northern Sun captain, Chambers said Below Deck: Down Under has been greenlit for a third season, and he's hopeful to return.

"We've got another season. It's been advertised that we're doing another season," Chambers revealed. "And there's talk with Bravo now that I might be at the helm. I'm sure I will be. I hope I will be. There's been enough support from the fans."

When that would start filming, is another story, with Chambers sharing that Bravo is keeping things pretty "tight-lipped," even in their conversations with him, telling TooFab, "The crew and the boats and the location ... they don't give me anything."

When he's not aboard a yacht or doing conservation work in Indonesia, Chambers is focusing on his health -- specifically where his eyes are concerned.

After struggling to see, even having Chief Stew, Aesha Scott, coming to his aide to help him put in his contact lenses, Chambers teamed up with Acuvue, to learn how to put in their OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses on his own.

"I was just given contacts about a week and a half before season 2. I was not instructed on really how to put them in. And you saw I needed Aesha's help because I was losing them down the sink...," Chambers shared. "And then, reaching out, Acuvue, we got together. I went in there, I spoke to them, we went to their optometrist, they show me how to put them in."

The best part about the brand's OASYS Max 1-Day lenses,he says, is that he hardly knows they're there, with Chambers telling TooFab that one of the biggest struggles he had with contacts prior to partnering with Acuvue, was how rough and uncomfortable his old lenses were.

"The contacts I was wearing, felt a little bit harsh. And then when I spoke to them... well, they knew my environment I worked in. And the contacts I have now, the Acuvue OASYS Max -- it was just, I don't even know they're there."

He continued, making note of the UV resistant technology that set the contacts apart from the rest, "The material around is a lot softer. And when they told me the technology behind it that actually suits my environment, it's definitely working."

For more on Chamber's eyecare journey and his adventures on Below Deck: Down Under, follow him on his social media channels.