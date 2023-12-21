Meet The Woman Who Served as Bait to Young Virgins for Her 'Ogre' Serial Killer Husband to Prey On

Michel Fourniret and Monique Olivier (Getty)

Monique Olivier, who is believed to have lured more than 20 victims to their rape and murder, some as young as 9 years old, described herself as merely a dog who obeyed her ogre master.

The former wife of the "Ogre of the Ardennes" has received another life sentence for her role in two more murders.

Monique Olivier, now 75, stood trial in France for her complicity in the 1990 rape and murder of 20-year-old Joanna Parrish, from Gloucestershire; as well as 18-year-old Marie-Angèle Domèce in 1988.

The widow of French serial killer Michel Fourniret was found guilty on Tuesday for the decades-old crimes, according to France 24.

Olivier was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, per Le Monde. She was also found complicit in the 2003 disappearance of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose remains were never found, BBC reports.

Her late husband, Fourniret, died before he could stand trial for the murders.

The Rape and Murder of Joanna Parrish

The macabre details of Joanna Parrish's 1990 murder, and Olivier's involvement, were revealed in court in early December.

Parrish, whose naked body was found dumped in the Yonne River in central France, showed signs of being beaten, drugged, and sexually assaulted.

The Ogre's widow admitted in court, after images of Parrish's swollen face and body were shown: "It's because of me she's gone, it's unforgivable."

She told the court of how she assisted her husband in his "hunts," stating, per CBS: "I was the dog, I was never anything but the dog that must obey" its master.

Olivier also described sitting in the front seat of the couple's car while the Ogre climbed into the back to rape and murder Parrish.

Pictured: Joanna Parrish (REX image)

"Like a coward, I do nothing, I hear her scream a little but I don't intervene," the woman said of the 1990 assault and murder. "It's fear, panic, (I am) unable to do anything at all."

However, Olivier also admitted that with nearly two decades of murders: "I can't manage to remember all of the details. I mix them up with other" victims.

The Ogre, who infamously pursued "virgins" to rape and kill, is reported to have answered a classified ad Parrish had placed offering English lessons.

When Parrish's family insisted their daughter would never have gotten into a car alone with a man she knew nothing about, Olivier admitted it was because of her.

"I was bait," the widow stated.

I was the dog, I was never anything but the dog that must obey" its master.

Olivier now has multiple life sentences all stemming from her involvement in her husband's murders.

"We've waited a long time," Parrish's father, Roger Parrish said.

Of Olivier, he said, "Her presence alone would've gained the confidence of all the victims, who would never have believed a woman could've been such a part of such an appalling and depraved act."

The Ogre, meanwhile, died in 2021 at the ripe old age of 79 before he could stand trial for the murders of Parrish, Domece and Mouzin.

While he was convicted of murdering eight young girls and women, ranging in age from 9 to 30, between 1987 and 2003, authorities believe he could have raped and killed more than 20 other victims.

Before his death, Fourniret seemed to attempt to distance his wife from the three additional victims, saying of Parrish and Domece in 2018: "I am the only one responsible for their fates... If those people had not crossed my path, they would still be alive."

How Monique Olivier Fell Under The Ogre's Spell

In the early 1980s Monique Olivier escaped from her allegedly violent first husband; they shared two children.

Soon after she became a pen pal with the Ogre, who at that time was serving a prison sentence for rape. In their early correspondence, they made a pact that she would find virgins for him to rape in exchange for him murdering her then-husband. His part of the deal, killing her first husband, never came to fruition.

After his release from prison, the new couple's first victim is believed to have been 17-year-old Isabelle Laville.

Michel Fourniret and Monique Olivier (Getty)

In this initial "hunt," in 1987, Olivier found Laville walking home from school alone. She told the high school student that she was lost and convinced her to get into her van to assist her with directions.

Soon after they picked up the Ogre, who then raped and murdered Laville.

For 16 years the Ogre and his "dog" worked together to bait then rape and murder young girls and women.

Their decades-long run only came to a halt when in 2003, a 13-year-old girl escaped the Ogre's clutches, which led to both of their arrests.