Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Celebrate Christmas Together After Her Skull Implant Surgery

"Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share," Erbert said, sharing her first comments since she had an emergency craniectomy earlier this month.

Hayley Erbert is breaking her silence on her recent health scare and recovery as she spends Christmas with her husband, Derek Hough.

On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram that featured a sweet shot of themselves kissing while posing in front of the Christmas tree. In the photo, Erbert can be seen wearing a dark green scarf over her head as she recovers from skull implant surgery.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄," Erbert captioned the photo, above. "Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️."

This marked the 29-year-old dancer's first Instagram post since she underwent emergency brain surgery earlier this month.

Erbert and Hough's celebrity pals -- including fellow stars from the dance world -- took to the comments section of their joint Instagram post to share their love and support.

"A true Christmas miracle! Nothing but love and happiness to you guys! ❤️❤️❤️," Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy wrote, while his wife, DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd added, "Love you Hayley ❤️."

DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro also chimed in, writing, "Love you guys. Merry Christmas. Looking great."

Paula Abdul commented, "Merry Christmas and may continued blessed prayers 🙏🏼💕 I’m sending so much love your way!"

"So much love to you both ❤️🙏🏻❤️," Jenna Dewan said, while Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote, "So much love to you both! Will continue to pray for you both."

On December 7, Hough, 39, took to Instagram to announce that Erbert had been hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery.

The DWTS judge revealed his wife was being treated for a cranial hematoma, which occurs when blood collects in the skull, after experiencing symptoms while the couple was on their Symphony of Dance tour.

"At the end of last night's tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough wrote. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

A little over a week later, the TV personality shared an update on Instagram, revealing that Erbert would need skull implant surgery.

On Thursday, Hough announced on Instagram that Erbert's cranioplasty surgery was successful.

The professional dancer shared a photo of him alongside his wife in a hospital room as she recovered from the procedure.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote Thursday.c

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery," he continued. "Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time," Hough wrote. "It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here," he concluded. "We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you with heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

Hough and Erbert are newlyweds, tying the knot on August 26 before kicking off their Symphony of Dance tour in September.