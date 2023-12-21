Derek Hough Gives Update After Wife Hayley Erbert's Skull Implant Surgery

Getty / Instagram

Hough said doctors had to "replace a large portion of her skull" after she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and had an emergency craniectomy.

Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert is out of surgery.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars judge shared a photo of him alongside his wife in a hospital room (above right), as she recovered from skull implant surgery. He revealed Wednesday that she was going back under the knife, after she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma which required an emergency craniectomy earlier this month.

At the time, he said the procedure was done to "replace a large portion of her skull."

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote Thursday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery," he continued. "Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time," Hough wrote. "It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here," he concluded. "We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you with heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

The post was flooded with comments from fans and celebrity friends, with Alyson Hannigan, Glenn Powell, Nikki Bella and Sasha Farber all leaving emoji-filled reactions.

"Thats great news," added Heidi Klum, while Peta Murgatryod commented, "Sending all our love to her and you Derek."

Added Jenna Johnson: "Sooooooo grateful!!! Sending all the love, prayers and healing energy to her."

"We share in your joy for the answered prayers for your beloved Haley!" wrote director Kenny Ortega. "Our prayers continue for her full recovery and return to all she enjoys. May God bless you both, and your families this holiday and throughout the new year."

On December 7, the TV personality took to Instagram to announce Erbert had been hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery. Hough revealed Erbert was being treated for a cranial hematoma, which occurs when blood collects in the skull, after experiencing symptoms while the couple was on their Symphony of Dance tour.

"At the end of last night's tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough wrote. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

The TV personality posted another update the next day, sharing that he's always been "inspired" by his wife's "will, her strength, and her resilience."

"She is now on a long road to recovery," he added, before thanking everyone for their support.