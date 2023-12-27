Jason Sudeikis' Kids Adorably Crash His Live ESPN Interview

ESPN / YouTube

The 'Ted Lasso' star's children, son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde, made a rare appearance during their dad's interview on 'The Bird & Taurasi Show' on Monday.

Jason Sudeikis was joined by two very adorable elves during a live TV appearance on Christmas.

The actor's two children -- son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde -- crashed his virtual interview on ESPN's The Bird & Taurasi Show on Monday, in which Sudeikis, 48, watched the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks with hosts Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The Ted Lasso star -- who rocked a green "Buddy the Elf onesie" and red Santa hat -- shared his opinions about the game and opened up about his love of basketball, including taking a look back at his past NBA All-Star Celebrity Game appearances.

Otis and Daisy, however, stole the show, with the kids popping in and out to hilariously bother their dad during his interview, and even offer some commentary of their own.

"Who do you think Bucks or Knicks?" Sudeikis asked Daisy, who sweetly replied, "I don't know."

Otis, however, chose the Knicks, prompting Daisy to change her answer to match her big brother's. As Sudekis noted, his children are "New York kids" after all.

The two kids left for a bit, before returning a few minutes later. Bird asked them what they got for Christmas, with Sudeikis sharing that Otis got a PS5 and Daisy showing the stuffed dog she got to the camera.

Shortly after, Daisy chimed in with a hilarious line, telling everyone to "subscribe now!"

"Did I just hear a 'subscribe now?'" Bird asked. "They're speaking our language."

"Yeah, they're ready to light up the airwaves, you know, the streaming sites," Sudeikis replied.

Meanwhile, Taurasi jokingly admitted that she "decided to come to the studio" so she could get a break from her two children. "That could be me right now!" she quipped.

Otis and Daisy's appearance during their dad's interview was rare as Sudeikis and Wilde have kept their kids away from the limelight over the years.