Bre Tiesi Gifts Nick Cannon Monopoly Parody Game for Christmas with Pics of All 12 of His Kids

"My favorite gift I've given," the 'Selling Sunset' star captioned a photo of the gag gift.

Bre Tiesi had a little fun with her Christmas gift to Nick Cannon this year!

The Selling Sunset star, who shares son, Legendary, 1, with Cannon, posted a photo of the tongue-in-cheek gift she gave to the TV personality, and it was nothing short of hilarious.

Tiesi gifted the Masked Singer host a custom, parody Monopoly board featuring all 12 of his children.

In a photo shared to Tiesi's Instagram Stories, the box for the game, aptly titled, "Cannonopoly," was decorated with a photo collage of Cannon and his ever-growing family.

"And my favorite gift I've given," Tiesi captioned the pic.

In addition to showing off the game she gifted Cannon, Tiesi also shared some family photos in honor of the Christmas holiday, including shots of the trio in matching Xmas pajamas.

"Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with love. May this season bring you happiness and beautiful memories. Enjoy and cherish every moment! It all goes by too fast! 🥹🎄✨🎁🎅🏾," she wrote alongside the sweet slideshow.

Tiesi and Cannon also posed for a more formal photoshoot with their son, which saw them all dressed in red, with both Cannon and Legendary rocking red suits, and Tiesi in a red, tule ballgown.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Cannon boys and I 🥹✨🎄🎁," the proud mother wrote.

In addition to Legendary, Nick is father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 13-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful, 3, and Rise, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and 15-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Last December, he welcomed his youngest -- 12-month-old daughter Halo -- with Alyssa Scott. The arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

Cannon shared several shots with his children to mark the holiday, including holiday-themed photoshoots with Bell and De La Rosa and their children, as well as an adorable photo with daughter Onyx, which saw the funnyman dressed as Santa Claus.

