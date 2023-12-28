Pierce Brosnan Cited After Allegedly Walking in Thermal Areas at Yellowstone Park

Getty

Pierce Brosnan is due in court next month after allegedly walking in "thermal areas" at Yellowstone National Park.

According the Los Angeles Times, who obtained the court citation made against the James Bond actor, Brosnan is being charged with "foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails," and "violating closures and use limits," both of which are listed as a petty offense.

According to the National Park Service's Yellowstone safety website, visitors to the park must "always walk on boardwalks and designated trails." Thermal formations can be very dangerous, with water in hot springs able to "cause severe or fatal burns."

The website notes that the hot springs in these thermal areas are so dangerous in fact, that they have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature, with more than 20 people dying from burns they suffered after entering one of the Wyoming national park's hot springs.

While dangerous, the sprawling, 2.22-million-acre park is notable, in part, for its more than 10,000 thermal geographic features, which includes its hot springs, steam vents and geysers.

According to the docs, Brosnan was inside the park on November 1, when he stepped off the designated boardwalks and entered the restricted thermal areas.

Citing, 36 CFR 7.13(j) of the Yellowstone National Park Code for Regulation, the subsection, titled "travel of trails," states that "foot travel in all thermal areas and within the Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point must be confined to boardwalks or trails that are maintained for such travel and are marked by official signs."

Brosnan is scheduled to appear in a U.S. District Court in Wyoming on January 23.

As for what the 70-year-old actor was doing in the park, Brosnan has been filming the movie, Unholy Trinity, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson and David Arquette, in a nearby site in Montana.