Meadow Walker Announces Separation from Husband After Two Years of Marriage

Getty

Meadow Walker shares a joint statement with husband Louis Thornton-Allan announcing that the couple has agreed to "amicably separate."

After 26 months, it's the end of a chapter for Meadow Walker, 25, as the daughter of the late Paul Walker announced the end of her marriage. She did not use the d-word specifically, but did share that she and husband Louis Thornton-Allan have agreed to "amicably separate."

It was a brief statement shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday night, with Walker announcing it as a "statement from the two of us." She cites three years of marriage, but the couple would not have reached their three-year anniversary until October 2024.

She also describes their union as "three wonderful years of marriage," which certainly supports her later statement that they "maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Walker and Thornton-Allan tied the knot in October 2021 with the bride's godfather, Vin Diesel, walking her down the aisle after a whirlwind two month engagement. Diesel was close friends with Walker's father, who starred with him in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The separation comes just over ten years since the tragic death of her father at the age of 40 in an automobile accident when she was just 14 years old.

Walker has continued her father's conservation charitable efforts through The Paul Walker Foundation, which she founded in 2015 and offers grants to marine biology students. Walker also appeared in the latest film in his famous series, Fast X, this past year. It was her acting debut.

"A preview of my cameo in Fast X," she captioned a picture of herself from the film on Instagram. "The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family."

"I can't believe now I get to be up there too...," she wrote. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever."

For what would have been her father's 50th birthday, this past September 12, Walker shared an emotional tribute to her Instagram. "Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍," she wrote. "Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world."

"You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know," continued Meadow.