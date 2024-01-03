Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Backtracks After Detailing 'First' In-N-Out Experience

Getty

The Rock -- who previously posted about his "first" time going to In-N-Out back in 2017 and 2022 -- corrected himself after fans "reminded" him that he took his first trip to the burger chain years ago.

It's hard to believe anyone could document their first experience at In-N-Out Burger and simply forget, but apparently, that's what happened to the cheat meal king, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

And fans didn't hesitate to remind the actor of the (fast) food fact.

It all began last week when Johnson, 51, shared a post on X and Instagram that featured a video compilation from his "first" trip to In-N-Out, including footage of him meeting fans and employees.

"My first In and Out Burger experience," he initially wrote alongside the fun video. "Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order 🛻 😎 But I didn't know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know shit 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 But I'm a quick study 🧠😉 Loved everyone's positive vibes and their 'holy s--t it's the rock' energy 🩵😂 LOVED the grub 🍔🍟👍🏾 And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip 💵 🤣."

"Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I'll see ya down the road," he added.

However, it didn't take long for The Rock's fans to point out that he's had In-N-Out Burger before, and that it was not, in fact, his "first" time.

After his followers notified him of his mistake, the WWE star hilariously backtracked a few days later, admitting that had been to the California burger chain before.

"My first ever @innout burger experience — AGAIN 😂," he wrote in his edited Instagram caption. (thanks to the fans who reminded me that I went to In and Out years ago and totally forgot about it 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️)"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Johnson's recent trip to In-N-Out actually marked his third "first" experience at the burger joint.

In fact, his first animal-style post was all the way back in 2017. The Moana star shared a selfie of himself at an In-N-Out drive-thru.

"I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an a—), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru," he captioned the photo at the time. "Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool. You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that's what it's all about."

"If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return - in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate," he added. I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level. Thanks guys for being so cool. And for the free ketchup. #InNOut #NewestAndBiggestFan #Literally."

It's unclear whether or not Johnson had some In-N-Out himself at the time -- or had a bite from his wife or daughter's burgers -- and since Moana didn't win an Oscar, it's safe to say he didn't return to celebrate with some fries.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor did actually enjoy some In-N-Out for himself in August 2022, specificially two Double-Double burgers and two orders of fries.

Johnson shared a video of his drooly-worthy cheat meal, saying it was his "first time" eating In-N-Out.

"It's a history in the making," he said, giving a voiceover to the clip. "It is cheat meal Sunday for all of us around the world, certainly for me here, and the reason why this is history in the making is because this is the very first time that I have ever tried an In-N-Out Burger or In-N-Out fries or anything from In-N-Out for that matter."

"Now I picked up some In-N-Out Burger before -- through the drive-thru -- a few times for some buddies of mine," he continued. "I've never tried it, so this is a first. Let's see, I have two Double-Doubles loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and cheese. Of course, we got fries here."

After pouring himself a glass of tequila -- using his Teremana tequila brand, of course, -- he made a toast, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, what a pleasure. This is my very first In-N-Out Burger."