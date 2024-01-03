Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims Grandfather Sexually Abused Her In New Docuseries

Courtesy of the Blanchard Family

Her grandfather is confronted with her claims on camera -- and responded by saying "She was trying to touch me."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother isn't the only one who abused her, she claims in a new docuseries.

Before she was released from prison for her role in mom Dee Dee's murder back in 2015, the alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy -- now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another -- opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

In one of the episodes (via PEOPLE), she accuses her grandfather, Claude Pitre Sr., of sexually molesting her as a child. She also told the outlet the abuse went on for about a year.

Pitre appears in the docuseries as well and was asked by producers on camera about his granddaughter's claims, which he denied.

"She was the one that was trying to touch me, and I'd say, 'No, don't do that," he said in shock -- before claiming Gypsy Rose "started doing that when she was about 4 years old."

When told her grandfather's reaction to her claims by producers, Gypsy Rose said his response only confirmed that she wanted "nothing to do with him" going forward.

Blanchard, now 32, told PEOPLE she didn't tell her mother Dee Dee about the alleged abuse until she was 19.

"I fully told her everything that happened, and she proceeded to let me know that he had done the same thing to her when she was a child as well," she told the outlet. "It was hard for us to both come to grips with the fact that we had both been abused by the same person. And I think it makes me wonder what else, what other kind of forms of abuse did she suffer that I don't know about?"

"I've gotten to a point where I can stand on my own two feet and say, this happened to me and I'm not going to let it affect me anymore," she continued. "And that's why I'm talking about it now. And I think for me, making it known that it happened might prevent him from doing the same thing to another family member or another child or another person because he's still alive.”

Pitre had no comment on her additional claims.