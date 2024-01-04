Sammi and Ronnie Finally Reunite In Explosive Trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV

"Oh hell no," she exclaims after Situation suggests Ron "may be coming back" -- before Ron breaks down in tears during his return.

On Thursday, MTV dropped the trailer for the seventh season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which sees the entire cast "reuniting under one roof ... for the first time ever." It's the first time exes Ronnie and Sammi will see each other face-to-face in a very long time, during a trip to Nashville with the rest of the cast.

"I think we've all known for quite some time that Ron may be coming back," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino says in the footage, before Sammi reacts with an emphatic, "Hell no!"

"I feel like this is where I belong," says Ortiz-Magro before entering their rental, before he and his ex-girlfriend are seen sitting on the same couch. They're also seen at the same dinner table later in the trailer, as Ron breaks down in tears during the gang's first group dinner.

While in the same room, the two exes do not actually interact with each other in the footage.

The rest of the trailer shows the gang returning to their home in Seaside Heights, a boys trip to Tucson and the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring them with a Jersey Shore Day. In the clip, Mike also admits to going out with Angelina on four dates before they were cast on the show, Sammi's seen cussing out Angelina and Snooki once again runs around the boardwalk shouting, "Where's the beach?!"

"Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the 'Shore' family trip in Nashville," teased MTV. The network also promosed the new episodes "will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making."