Police Bodycam Video Shows Moment Motorcyclist Who Jumped Into River to Evade Arrest Vanished

Kalamazoo Public Safety

Cops warned the man he would die if he didn't come ashore, before he went under water "and did not resurface."

Authorities in Kalamazoo, Michigan continued to search -- without success -- for a man who disappeared under the water after jumping into a river to evade arrest.

According to the city's department of Public Safety, a police officer attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist on New Year's Day, around 4:30pm. The man, however, didn't pull over and instead "fled from the officer," said the department.

When his bike "experienced mechanical issues," he then abandoned it and took off on foot -- with officers on his trail. "The subject fled through Veteran's Memorial Park and ran into the Kalamazoo River to avoid being arrested," said authorities, adding that while attempting to cross the river, the suspect was pushed downstream.

"Officers observed him go under water and did not resurface. Several officers entered the river in an attempt to rescue the individual; however, he was not found," they added in a statement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Bodycam footage shared with the public shows the initial pursuit, as the suspect jumps into the river and starts swimming. At points, he appears to be walking through the water, as cops shout, "You're gonna go to jail anyway, dude, give up!"

"He's trying to go down the river, he's probably going to get hypothermic soon," the officer is heard telling dispatch, as the man continues to swim downstream. "I think he's having trouble swimming, he's going under water. He looks like he's drowning."

"You're gonna die in there, dude, come on!" the officer shouts, as they warn him he could drown and tell him to use the current to move toward the shore. "He's under water, we have to jump in and get him," says the officer, before they jump into the water to try and get him. At that point, however, the officers lost sight of the suspect.

Rescue efforts utilizing boats, an aviation unit and dive team were all put into action that same day and continued throughout the week, but by Wednesday -- according to WWMT -- they still haven't located the suspect, whose identity hasn't yet been released.