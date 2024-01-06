Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Why She Relates to Taylor Swift

Getty

"I'm getting into that girl empowerment vibe type of lifestyle right now," the 32-year-old said while at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries, 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her love for Taylor Swift.

While speaking with PEOPLE at Friday's premiere of her Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 32-year-old -- who was recently released from prison after serving seven years for her role in her mom Dee Dee's 2015 murder -- shared that she responds to Swift and her music because she's "an artist who gets women."

"I became a fan of Taylor Swift when I was probably about 17 and she was just starting out in country music and I loved her music then," Gyspy Rose said, adding that she "felt like [Swift] was just a total rock star."

The alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy -- now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another -- continued, "I think she's all about girl empowerment and that's why I respond to her so well, is because I'm getting into that girl empowerment vibe type of lifestyle right now. So I just, I get it."

"I get her music and I think that she is an artist who gets women,” she added.

Gypsy Rose previously spoke about her love of Taylor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published earlier this week.

"Yeah, I am a Swiftie. All of her songs are really, really good," she said.

Gypsy Rose added that she "really" likes Taylor's 2012 song from The Hunger Games soundtrack, but she's also "really digging" the Midnights track "Karma" right now.

"'Karma' has been what I have been playing on my playlist a lot," she shared. "So I’m jamming out to that."

Gypsy Rose was released from prison on December 28. Ahead of her release, she told TMZ she was hoping to meet Swift at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game on December 31 and purchased tickets. However, Gypsy Rose ultimately missed out on the game when she decided to return home to Louisiana and leave Missouri, sources told TMZ.

Meanwhile, during her promo tour for her docuseries this week, she has repeatedly stressed that she "regrets" her role in Dee Dee's 2015 murder, which she plotted with her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. Blanchard was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder but was released after serving just seven. Godejohn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison.

The murder made headlines and inspired Hulu's The Act, after the bizarre details of the case began to come out. According to Gypsy Rose, her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and feeding tubes and claimed the child had numerous illnesses and disorders, including muscular dystrophy -- with other doctors calling BS on those diagnoses and claiming Gypsy Rose instead suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another.

Before she was released from prison last month, Gypsy Rose opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.