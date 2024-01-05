Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard Almost Got Prison Marriage to Ryan Anderson Annulled

Instagram

Blanchard confirms reports she and Ryan Anderson hit a major rough patch involving an ex just three months into their marriage.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's marriage to Ryan Anderson got off to a rocky start.

Before she was released from prison for her role in mom Dee Dee's 2015 murder, the alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy -- now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another -- opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The final episodes of the series highlights the days leading up to, as well as immediately following, her wedding with Anderson. The pair tied the knot in June 2022 ... but just three months into their marriage, she was contemplating getting it annulled.

"Reality started to set in a little bit more," Gypsy Rose revealed during the series.

"A situation arose where we had an argument over somebody from her past," said Ryan, who clarified the other man wasn't Gypsy's former fiancé, a man named Ken. "It wasn't Ken, but an ex contacted her out of the blue. When I didn't like that she was talking to him again, she labeled me as controlling, like her mom."

"Ryan and I had a disagreement about an ex-boyfriend of mine and his voice got raised a decibel too loud and I fell apart," added Gypsy Rose, while Ryan said that during the fight, she told him, "I consider us separated."

According to Blanchard, it was her stepmother Kristy who suggested she get the marriage annulled.

"For 2 weeks, I didn't wear my wedding ring and I said some really mean things to him, that I don't feel our relationship is going to work out, I don't feel he was enough for me," she continued.

During that time, she said she emailed some of her friends talking about possibly getting the annulment, with one of those friends allegedly leaking the email to the press. It soon made headlines, but the pair found a way to talk through their problems.

Ryan said he went to visit her in prison, deciding that if she wanted the annulment, she needed to tell him that to his face. Once there, he professed his love for her again and asked if she was still in love with him. She said she was, but suggested they both seek therapy, which he began immediately.

"That has been the last argument that we have had," said Gypsy Rose, who is now living with Anderson after her release from prison. This week, she even took to Instagram to fiercely defend their relationship, after he got some backlash in the comment section of a photo he shared of the pair.

"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER," she captioned a photo of them together. "I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life."

He replied by writing, "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby."