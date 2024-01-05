The View's Joy Behar Tells Gypsy Rose She 'Had No Choice' But to Murder Mom, Before Cohosts Intervene

ABC

"Oh, you mean that part," Joy said after she appeared to realize her mistake, with Ana Navarro reminding her cohost, "Murder is wrong, Joy."

The View's Joy Behar appeared to voice an interesting take on Gypsy Rose Blanchard's murder of her mother Dee Dee on Friday, creating an awkwardly laughable on-air moment.

Gypsy Rose stopped by the daytime talk show to promote her new Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, following her recent release from prison.

The 32-year-old -- who served seven years in jail for her role in her mother's 2015 murder -- opened up about her goal to advocate for change for others, allegedly like herself, who are victims of Munchausen by proxy, now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another.

"I'm going to try to create some change and be a voice for the voiceless," Gypsy Rose said. "If there's someone out there watching right now, please listen to me, heed my words. You are not alone in this situation. There are other ways out. I did it the wrong way."

Joy chimed in, telling Gypsy Rose, "No, don't say that. You had no choice, really."

"I did, I did something wrong. And I paid my dues for it," Gypsy Rose continued, to which Joy then appeared to understand that she had misspoken.

"Oh, you mean that part," she said with a laugh, as her cohosts, Gypsy Rose, and the audience awkwardly laughed as well.

Her cohost, Sara Haines, then asked Joy, "Where are you going with this Joy?" before Ana Navarro also chimed in.

"Murder is wrong, Joy," she said, to which Gypsy Rose echoed with a laugh, "Yes, murder is wrong."

Gypsy Rose has repeatedly stressed that she "regrets" Dee Dee's 2015 murder, which she plotted with her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. Blanchard was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder but was released after serving just seven. Godejohn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison.

The murder made headlines and inspired Hulu's The Act, after the bizarre details of the case began to come out. According to Gypsy Rose, her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and feeding tubes and claimed the child had numerous illnesses and disorders, including muscular dystrophy -- with other doctors calling BS on those diagnoses and claiming Gypsy Rose instead suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another.

Before she was released from prison last month, Gypsy Rose opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.