Katharine McPhee & David Foster's 2-Year-Old Reveals Jaw-Dropping Drumming Skills

"Drumming into the new year," wrote Foster, while McPhee praised 2-year-old Rennie as a "genius."

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son Rennie may only be two years old, but it looks like he's already following in his parents' footsteps!

On Friday, McPhee, 39, and Foster, 74, shared a clip on social media that featured their son showing off his jaw-dropping drumming skills.

In the video, which McPhee posted on TikTok and Foster shared on Instagram, Rennie can be seen banging the drums on a personalized red drum kit, while his proud dad watches from the couch next to him, bobbing to the music.

When Rennie -- who was rocking a pair of black over-the-ear headphones -- seemingly saw McPhee filming as he played the drums perfectly on beat, she expressed her encouragement. "Keep going!" she told her son.

"❗️ Drumming into the new year ❗️#still2yearsold," Foster captioned his Instagram post, tagging a few famous drummers in the video, including Blink-182's Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, in her TikTok video, McPhee wrote over the beginning of the clip: "my 2 year old baby is a genius! 🤯"

"like what?! 😩😭🤯," she added in the post's caption.

Fans and celebrities alike praised Rennie's musical talent in the comments sections of Foster and McPhee's posts.

"Whoa! That’s incredible and so cute!" Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote, while Eric Stonestreet added, "This is so far beyond amazing."

"Someones got talent 👏," America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel commented.

McPhee and Foster welcomed Rennie in February 2021. The couple has been married since 2019.