Lily Gladstone Makes History with Golden Globe Win: 'This Is for Every Little Rez Kid'

Gladstone, who won her first ever Golden Globe Sunday night, delivered part of the impassioned speech in her native Blackfoot language.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous nominee and winner in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Gladstone first spoke some of the Blackfeet language -- an Algonquian tongue spoken by the Blackfoot or Niitsitapi people -- before acknowledging what a moment it was not just for her and Hollywood, but other actors like her.

"I love everyone in this room. I don't have words," Gladstone began, clearly in full possession of the momentous occasion. "I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this here with my mom, who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up."

"I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here because, in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera."

"This [win] is a historic one. It doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now. I'm holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film at this table over here and my mother, Tantoo Cardinal, standing on all of your shoulders. Thank you," Gladstone continued.

She then acknowledged Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, "Thank you for being such allies. Thank you."

Gladstone also gave praise to Chief Standing Bear, the Osage Nation, Apple TV+ and her team.

"This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from within from each other," she concluded. "So thank you all so much."