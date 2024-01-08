Pink Reveals She and Husband Carey Hart Nearly Split Last Year

Getty

"We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest..."

While Pink reflected on her and husband Carey Hart's 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday, the 44-year-old singer revealed to her fans that the pair have not always been perfect... Not even in the past year.

In a candid Instagram of throwback photos, Pink told her 10.5 million followers that her and Hart - her “stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock" - nearly split again last year and that their marriage has not been without struggles.

"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest. When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s fucking hard," the Trustfall singer captioned to a series of photos from their relationship.

"But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock," Pink says.

The So What singer concluded her tribute to the pair highlighting how much she values what their family have created together and the moments they have shared.

"The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us."

Hart also celebrated their long marriage by sharing his own photo album on Instagram, reflecting on their life adventures over the past two decades.

"In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things. There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink," the former professional motorcyclist wrote.

The couple first met at the 2001 Summer X Games where Hart shattered his right foot, and broke three ribs and his tailbone while attempting a trick on his bike. The pair began dating before a brief break in 2003. It was clear they could not be apart from one another as they reunited just a year later.

Hart proposed at one of his races in June 2005 and seven months later they were tying the knot in a beachside ceremony at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica in January, 2006. However, just two years into their marriage Pink and Hart announced they had separated, only to reconcile and call off their divorce in May 2009.

They have since welcomed two children together - Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7.