Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She 'Tried to Experiment with My Sexuality' In Prison

Courtesy of the Blanchard Family

In her new book, Blanchard reveals she became "a pillow princess" while behind bars.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about experimenting with her sexuality in her new book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.

The book is mainly made up of interviews between Blanchard and Melissa Moore -- the daughter of the "Happy Face" serial killer -- while Gypsy Rose was still in prison. At one point, the two discussed some of the freedoms she experienced behind bars, following her mother's murder.

"In prison I could walk and talk about things I wanted to talk about. I got to have a job and be responsible for my own space and just meet people and learn how to make friends," she shared, adding that she even went through a goth phase while locked up.

"I tried to experiment with my sexuality too. I was pretty sure I was straight, but I tried anyway," Blanchard continued.

"Because of sexual abuse I had experienced, and the way my mother made me feel dirty in my own womanly body, I have a mental block that prevents me from full satisfaction. I thought perhaps if I experimented with women, I would have a better chance of reaching climax," continued Blanchard, who accused both her grandfather and ex Nick Godejohn of abuse in her recent Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Her grandfather denied the claims -- and actually said she tried touching him -- while Godejohn never faced sexual assault charges.

"I think as a young girl I was exposed to watching shows like Xena: Warrior Princess -- Xena and Gabrielle were lesbians -- and I watched it and didn't understand it. When I was sixteen or so, I thought girls were pretty, so that confused me, so I thought, Am I gay?" Blanchard recalled.

"There's a saying here, 'Gay for the stay, straight from the gate,' so when in Rome," she then said, before revealing, "I did kiss a couple girls and became a pillow princess, four times."

When Moore asked what it meant to be a "pillow princess," she added, "If you think about it for a sec, it will make sense. Let's just say I didn't initiate."

The term generally refers to women who receive oral stimulation from other women, but generally do not reciprocate.