Gypsy Rose Details Most Recent Contact with Mom's Killer Nick Godejohn While Behind Bars

On a new docuseries, Blanchard and her now-husband also get into a massive fight over her relationship with another ex to whom she was once engaged.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be a married woman now, but her ex-boyfriends cast a large shadow over her current relationship with husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Before she was released from prison for her role in mom Dee Dee's murder back in 2015, the alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy -- now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another -- opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

On the show, she and Anderson (above left) open up about their relationship, as the series shows the days leading up and immediately following their in-prison wedding ceremony. She also reflects on her bond with ex-fiancé Ken, to whom she was engaged in 2019 ... and communicating with Nick Godejohn (above right), the man who killed her mother, that same year.

"In early 2019, I received in the mail a letter from Nick. Basically, he was explaining to me that he is still in love with me. That he doesn't regret what he did," she claimed. "So I began writing a letter back to him and I said, we're both paying consequences of our choices and then I moved on to say I don't want a relationship with you and I'm happy."

Her relationship at the time was with Ken, who Gypsy said broke her heart when they separated, seemingly over the fame and attention that came with dating her.

"I have always had a difficultly letting go of my ex-fiancé Ken. We were so connected at one time, I felt like he was a soulmate," she shared. "I think it started to wear on Ken, the amount of time I had to do in prison and the stress of who I am as Gypsy Blanchard. I don't think he knew how to deal with the popularity and fame of that, so 3 years ago, he ended the relationship. It was devastating to me."

During the special, just days before her wedding to Ryan, Gypsy Rose shocked her fiancé by telling him she had recently reconnected with Ken -- first telling him she had a dream she left Anderson for her ex.

"I know there is that part of me that still has love for him," she told her husband-to-be, who reminded her that they were "getting married in like 12 days."

"I thought you were done feeling that way," he reiterated, before she asked what gave him the impression she no longer had love for her ex. "We're getting married in 12 days, that's what gave me that impression. That's what gave me that f--king impression. When's the last time you talked to him? Answer the question."

When she said it was about three weeks prior, Anderson exploded, calling her a "f--king liar" since she last told him -- within that 3-week period -- they hadn't spoken in months. He hung up in anger, before she called him back assuring Ryan that she still wanted to get married.

He, however, told her to call Ken and see if they could work it out, after saying in a confessional he never wanted Gypsy to "settle" and admitting he sometimes felt "second fiddle" to Ken. She told him Ken wanted "some blonde, fake ass, prissy ass bimbo" and promised she wouldn't stay in contact with him further. She also assured him she wouldn't go back to Ken even if he dumped his "bimbo" girlfriend.

"She told me that was her final goodbye. Do I worry, yes, but at the same time, I don't," said Ryan. "I trust her. It might take her a week to tell me, but she'll tell me."

Elsewhere in the episode, Ryan also said Gypsy's "got a bite" when they fight -- claiming she "likes to make me jealous on occasion." She copped to telling him she sometimes didn't think he would be "enough" for her and that she might "want freedom to date around." She added, "I would tell him things I knew would hurt him because I was trying to push him away."

"It has not been an easy relationship ... I gave Ryan hell," admitted Gypsy Rose.