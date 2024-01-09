Kyle Richards Demonstrates 'Scissoring' on Dorit Kemsley After Revealing She'd Date Women

Bravo

"Here, Dorit, can we show them? It's like this," says Kyle ... after Garcelle Beauvais seemingly refers to Richards' friendship with Morgan Wade.

Kyle Richards put her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars on the spot, wondering if they'd ever date another woman -- before demonstrating a sex act on Dorit Kemsley.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday's new episode, Richards asks the whole group if they'd be open to a same-sex relationship, catching some of them by surprise.

"Where the hell did this come from?" asked Dorit in a confessional, before Sutton Stracke added, "That's a weird question to ask randomly."

While Sutton said she wouldn't, Garcelle Beauvais said there are times she's thought about it. As for Kyle herself, she responded by saying, "Yeah, maybe."

"Kyle, a few years ago, was shocked we would have threesomes or talk about making out with women," Beauvais claimed in a confessional, before adding, "And now she's open to a relationship with a woman. I don't know much, but I think there's a country song in there."

That, of course, was an apparent reference to Kyle's good friend and country singer Morgan Wade, who she's been spending a lot of time with following her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

As the conversation continued, Richards then brought up how she and her friends were talking about "scissoring" during a recent vacation, before asking Dorit if they could demonstrate it for everyone.

If you're not in the know on what "scissoring" entails, just watch the video above. By the way, Sutton was "not impressed."