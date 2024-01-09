Tarek El Moussa Lived in a Halfway House After Christina Hall Divorce

Getty

The 'Flip or Flop' star revealed, "When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places... I didn't trust myself to be alone."

Tarek El Moussa opens up about one of the darkest times in his life following his split from Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall.

While making an appearance on Monday's episode of The Jeff Fenster Show podcast, El Moussa revealed his split from his ex-wife in 2016 caused him to reach out for help.

“When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places, I actually lived in a halfway house. This is my first time sharing that.”

The father of three says he chose to enter the house because, “I didn’t trust myself to be alone. That’s how bad I was.”

“The reason I ended up there is because I didn’t know where to go and I needed 24-hour care. It was pretty bad because I had lost everything, it felt like, overnight.”

The father of three says he goes into more detail about the events that occurred in his upcoming memoir Flip Your Life which details his past health issues as well as giving insight into how he became a successful entrepreneur.

El Moussa admits during the podcast that he was not always the "best husband" saying there are "no excuses" for his behavior.

The 42-year-old married Hall in 2009 after nearly three years of dating. They then announced their split seven years later in 2006. The couple share two children together - daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.

El Moussa is now married to former Selling Sunsets star Heather Rae. The pair tied the knot in July 2020 and the couple welcomed their first baby together, a son named Tristan, in February 2023.

Hall is now married to her third husband, Josh. The pair got married secretly in 2022 after less than a year of dating.

El Moussa has been open about previous vulnerable times including his struggles with alcoholism. In December 2023, the HGTV star shared with his Instagram followers a throwback picture of his 20-year-old self revealing the issues he was facing at the time.

“I will never forget this day… or this kid. I was 20 years old fishing for King salmon in Alaska. Unfortunately, all I remember was the terrible hangover I had. I had drank over 30 shots of vodka and whatever else I could get my hands on.”

“I can still feel the throbbing in my head and the pulsing vein on my temple,” the Flipping El Moussas star continued. “But…I was pretty used to it since I was drinking my life away anyways.”