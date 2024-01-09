Victoria Beckham Honors Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz with Sweet Birthday Tribute

Instagram

Victoria Beckham is honoring her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, on her special day.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer -- whose son Brooklyn Beckham, 24, is married to Nicola -- took to Instagram to celebrate Nicola on her 29th birthday.

Alongside an adorable video of herself dancing with Nicola on a beach in the Bahamas, Victoria, 49, wrote, "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!!"

"Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂," she continued, referencing Nicola wearing high-heeled wedge sandals in the video. "The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx."

Victoria also shared several sweet posts on her Instagram Stories in honor of Nicola's birthday, including a shot of herself posing with her daughter-in-law while the two held large drinks in their hands.

"We love you !!!" the former Spice Girls member wrote over the photo.

Meanwhile, Victoria's husband David Beckham -- who shares Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, with the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder -- also celebrated his daughter-in-law on her 29th birthday.

The former soccer pro posted an adorable photo of Brooklyn giving Nicola a piggyback ride on a beach on his Instagram Stories.

"Have the most amazing day we love you," David wrote, tagging his daughter-in-law in the pic.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April 2022. The couple first met at Coachella in 2017, and became engaged in 2020.

Following their nuptials, there were reports of an alleged feud between Nicola and Victoria, with the former continuously shutting down rumors, including in an interview with Cosmopolitan last year.

"I've said this so many times: There's no feud," Nicola told the publication at the time. "No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Speaking more generally about internet haters and those who leave nasty comments on her Instagram page, Nicola said she wished some of her critics "knew me before they judged me."

"And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true,'" she continued. "But then obviously, you have to block it out. You can't let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral ... I feel like all the mean words that people hear in high school, I read on my Instagram."