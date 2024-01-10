Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers Get Matching Tattoos While Taking Shots

Getty

The duo got matching ink by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang in front of Meyers' live audience.

Dua Lipa is no stranger to tattoos, revealing to Seth Meyers that she has 20 on her body!

But while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers the Barbie star has now increased her collection to 21 after getting a matching tattoo with Meyers by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

Meyers popped his tattoo cherry at the ripe ol' age of 50 to get a matching one with the 28-year-old singer on the back of his leg, while Lipa chose the bottom of her ankle.

The pair shared a few shots together, starting from the slide from a Barbie dreamhouse, before retiring to straight from the bottle.

The decision was clearly made off camera that the pair was going to get matching dots but Lipa "pulled a fast one" on Meyers and changed it to a star.

Lipa sits down for Bang Bang first, telling Meyers, "We’re gonna be, like, bonded for life."

The small star joins Lipa's other tattoos such as a palm tree on the back of her arm, the word "angel" on her shoulder and a "245" on her left arm to symbolize the number of shows on her 2018 tour.

While this is Meyers' first "real" tattoo, this isn't the first time he has gotten inked with a celebrity.

In 2022, Post Malone - a tattoo enthusiast - gave Meyers a full face of Sharpie ink tattoos when he went day drinking with the late night host.