Renee Rapp Addresses Exit from Sex Lives Of College Girls

Getty

The Broadway star says, "The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person."

As Reneé Rapp soaks up the success of making her feature film debut in the new Mean Girls movie, she has commented on her recent departure from Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Rapp announced her unexpected departure from the series in July 2023 ahead of its upcoming third season. The actress and singer plays Leighton, a wealthy university student, but it won't be the end of her character just yet, she will return for "a handful of episodes".

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Rapp says she feels much better about the state of her career than before.

"The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person," she tells the outlet. "And I think that is a difference from things I've experienced in the past."

Since the news of her departure from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble's comedy series, Rapp has taken over the music industry, even releasing a song with Megan Thee Stallion which appears on the Mean Girls film's soundtrack entitled Not My Fault.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rapp is reprising her role as Regina George in the new Mean Girls film, a revival of the beloved 2004 film which also draws inspiration from the Mean Girls Broadway show. This is not Rapp's first time playing the iconic character, she took the reins from the original Regina George - Rachel McAdams - for the Mean Girls Broadway show.