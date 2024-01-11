Jeremy Renner Returns to Mayor of Kingstown Set For First Time Since Snowplowing Accident

Paramount+

The actor shared a selfie from the set of the Paramount+ series, marking his return to work a year after his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2022.

Over a year after his tragic snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner has returned to Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the actor -- who nearly died after he was run over by a snowplow in January 2022 -- took to Instagram to mark his first time back on the set of his Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown, since his horrific accident.

"Day one on set … nervous today," Renner, 53, captioned a photo of himself on the show's Pittsburgh set. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

Fans, celebrities, and more took to the comments section of Renner's post to share their support.

"It’s going to be the best season yet 👏," the official Mayor of Kingstown account wrote.

Michelle Monaghan commented, "You got this buddy!!!! How exciting!!!"

Leslie Bibb said, "Lov[e] you babe! So proud of what you have done in one year. You're my hero!! Love you @jeremyrenner."

Renner's Mayor of Kingstown costars Nichole Galicia and Rob Kirkland also chimed in.

"You've got this Jeremy and we all have your back, front and both sides. 🥰," Galicia wrote, while Kirkland said, "One of the best in the biz to work with — u go this👊🏾😎."

On January 1, 2023, the Hawkeye star was airlifted to a nearby hospital after he was injured clearing snowfall following a severe storm at his Reno, Nevada home in the Mt. Rose Highway area. While exiting the snowplow, Renner discovered the emergency brake system hadn't been applied properly and began to slide towards his nephew, who was in the line of direct impact. In an effort to save him, the Avengers actor attempted to step up on the track of the plow in order to stop or divert its path.

In his first on-camera interview with Diane Sawyer back in March 2023, Renner revealed he not only remembered the pain of being run over, but was also "awake for every moment" of the ordeal.

Sawyer recited the extent of his injuries, including 30 broken bones, "Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face-eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced rib bone [into] your liver -- which sounds terrifying," the journalist noted.

Late last month, Renner visited the Reno hospital to honor the medical community and staff who saved his life.